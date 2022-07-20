NAB Continues Pressure On FCC

The FCC’s proposal to subject local radio broadcasters to an increase in regulatory fees continues to draw comment from the National Association of Broadcasters. The proposal would increase fees by 13% for Fiscal Year 2022.

The NAB urged the Commission to:

-Continue to exempt broadcasters from paying for costs associated with the Commission’s implementation of the Broadband DATA Act.

-Exempt broadcasters from paying for the Commission’s Universal Service Fund activities.

-Ensure that broadcasters are not responsible for the costs associated with the 84 direct full-time employees in the Media Bureau that are tasked with pursuing a “’100 percent’ Broadband Policy.

-And cap broadcasters’ fee increases at 5% to mitigate the adverse impacts of a large fee increase on broadcasters’ ability to serve their local communities.

You can read the full comment filing Here.