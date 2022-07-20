La Crosse Promoted By iHeart 

iHeartMedia has promoted Michael La Crosse to Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeart’s 7 Sacramento radio stations.

La Crosse will oversee KFBK NewsRadio, Talk 650 KSTE, 92.5 The Breeze, V101.1, 93.7 The River, 107.1 The Bull and the new KISS 107.9. He will continue to oversee the iHeartMedia Portland market as Vice President of Programming and serve as Program Director of KBEB/92.5 The Breeze.

La Crosse was previously Program Director for 94.7 WLS in Chicago, KOST 103.5 in Los Angeles and was the Operations Manager for iHeartMedia Spokane. He began his career at WNUA 95.5 in Chicago.