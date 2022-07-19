Special Series On Religious Broadcasters

Salem’s network news operation SRN News will present a week-long special on the National Religious Broadcasters association. “The Future of NRB” will feature an in-depth interview with the new President/CEO of the NRB, Troy Miller.

Topics in the series will include Miller’s vision of NRB’s ongoing advocacy for Christian communicators’ role in the public square. The challenge of engaging corporate boardrooms and legislative/judicial branches in protecting religious freedom. How technology like podcasting and digital platforms are opening doors for younger demographics among religious broadcasters.

The series premiers July 25.