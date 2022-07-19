Broadcast Scholarships For NH Students

The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters has awarded $18,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. The funds were distributed via three offerings: Student Broadcaster Scholarships, Families in Broadcasting Scholarships and the Al Sprague Memorial Scholarship.

The Broadcaster Scholarships are given to young men and women pursuing a career in broadcasting, journalism, or a related field, while enrolled in a two or four-year accredited school.

Recipients were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need, extracurricular and community involvement and an essay about their interest in broadcasting.