Borrell On Future Of Newspapers

The latest edition of Borrell Local Marketing Trends Podcast looks at the future of Newspapers. David Chavern, CEO News Media Alliance, takes Gordon and Corey’s “10-Year Challenge.”

Chavern will discuss what the newspaper industry will look like in 2032. He sees newspapers today pivoting to a transformational approach that will lead to them to flourish in the years ahead. He says newsroom staffs will be larger, but the largest revenue stream won’t be advertising.

You can listen to the podcast Here.