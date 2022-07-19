Audacy Updating App/Website

Audacy’s digital platforms are undergoing some changes. The changes will entail updates and new features for the Audacy App and website.

According to Audacy-“We’ll be rolling out these enhancements over the coming weeks and months, with each release focused on positively impacting Audacy’s digital, podcasting, data, analytics, and ad tech capabilities. We are deeply committed to delivering a smooth transition to our new platform to ensure a consistently exceptional listener experience.”

Planned updates include Enhanced Rewind, Curated Discovery of Content, Enriched Podcast Listening, A Redesigned Website and A Seamless Cross-Device Experience.