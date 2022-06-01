Osteen On SXM

Joel Osteen will launch a new weekly show “Conversations with Joel” on SiriusXM. The inspirational host will talk with influencers to empower listeners to be their best in every area of life.

Scheduled guests include actor, comedian and director Kelsey Grammer; actor and television host Terry Crews; Good Morning America host Robin Roberts; CBS Sports broadcaster James Brown; NFL agent Nicole Lynn; Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt; television personality and sports reporter Jay Glazer and others.

The show debuts June 2 on Joel Osteen Radio channel 128.