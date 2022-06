David McTeague has joined the team at Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings. He joins after working as Promotions Manager for JAZZ-FM91 (CJRT-FM), Toronto where he also worked on sponsorship development.

McTeague has also held Marketing & Promotions positions with G98.7FM, FLOW 93.5, Newstalk 1010, Blackburn Radio and Apple Canada.

In this new role, he will be supporting the FACTOR team in Client Services working with artists and companies.