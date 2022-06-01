Tank and J. Valentine Podcast

“R&B Money” is hosted by Grammy Nominated R&B singer-songwriter-producer TANK and his business partner, multi-platinum singer-songwriter-music executive J. Valentine. It’s being offered by iHeartMedia and Charlamagne tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network.

The podcast targets R&B fans, highlighting everything from Marvin Gaye to Pink Sweat$. The program features artists and executives who reminisce with storytelling while building a place of discovery for the fans.

New podcasts drop weekly on Wednesdays.