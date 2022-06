On his show Tuesday, afternoon sports talker Mike Missanelli it yesterday was his final day. He’s worked at the Beasley station for over a decade. Missanelli said his contract expires in a couple of weeks and both he and Beasley decided to go in another direction.

Missanelli said Beasley already has a replacement show under contract.

Missanelli did not say who would be hosting the new show on the station. There was no word from Beasley on his replacement when we went to print Wednesday morning.