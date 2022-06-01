Former WCCO Host Withdraws From Governor’s Race

Cory Hepola has decided not to file the paperwork to run for Governor of Minnesota. Earlier this year, Hepola announced he would seek a third-party nomination for Governor and left the radio station.

Hepola started at WCCO in 2019 hosting the 9 a.m. to noon slot. He posted to Twitter his reasons for dropping out. “We need a strong 3rd party in Minnesota to represent the majority in the middle; this choice will uplift the entire political conversation, forcing our two-major parties to focus on the issues and compromise. Unfortunately, right now, that doesn’t exist, and the polarization driven by the Democratic and Republican parties make it unlikely that 2022 will be the breakthrough year.”