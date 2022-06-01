Competitors Together For Uvalde

Two stations in College Station Texas put aside their competitive nature and combined for a quick two-hour show of solidarity with the people impacted by the Uvalde mass shooting. The stations came together to broadcast from a local Hispanic market, sharing announcers while remembering the children at Robb Elementary.

Jaime Ovalle from Radio Alegria and Maria Martinez of La Jefa raised over $5000 in the two hours. A larger fund raiser is being scheduled for a future date as well. Uvalde’s population is about 84% Hispanic

Radio Alegria (KTAM) is radio station owned and operated by Brazos Valley Communications. La Jefa is owned by Bryan Broadcasting.