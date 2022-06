Audacy was honored with 23 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization and network competitors.

7 Audacy Markets Honored Including Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, St. Louis and Wichita

The full list of award winners can be found Here.