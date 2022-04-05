Florida Benefit Concert For Ukraine

Legends 100.3FM (WLML-FM) North Palm Beach, is hosting Legends Radio’s Benefit Concert for Ukraine. The April 13 concert is free; however, supporters are being asked to make financial donations prior to the concert.

“This concert is not only a way to provide tangible, urgently-needed assistance to the people of Ukraine, it is to let them know that we are thinking of them, that we care about them, and that we are joining together as a community, from our hearts, to do whatever we can to help,” said Dick Robinson, Founder of Legends 100.3FM.

“We wanted to create an event in which our listeners, the Legends staff, our access to world-class talent—and the generous participation of the Abacoa Amphitheater and Green Market—could be activated to help fund health and medical resources for the people of Ukraine,” said Tim Reever, GM.