San Diego Host Reaching Ukraine

Long-time San Diego radio host Dave Mason is producing a program that is sent to Ukraine via shortwave radio. The program includes listeners messages for Ukrainians.

Mason is producing the program from a studio that he has set-up in his closet. He records the show then sends it digitally to WTWW. WTWW is a shortwave station located in Lebanon, Tennessee.

People can call 833-390-5085 to leave a message to be broadcast to Ukraine