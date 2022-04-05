San Diego Host Reaching Ukraine

Long-time San Diego radio host Dave Mason is producing a program that is sent to Ukraine via shortwave radio. The program includes listeners messages for Ukrainians.
Mason is producing the program from a studio that he has set-up in his closet. He records the show then sends it digitally to WTWW. WTWW is a shortwave station located in Lebanon, Tennessee.
People can call 833-390-5085 to leave a message to be broadcast to Ukraine
Sure fire ‘TELL’ that media is full bore on propaganda is unrelenting Ukraine sympathy. Nothing says PHONEY like the gay President of Ukraine guesting on ‘The Grammys’ award show. Didn’t President Piggy Face show up at the Oscars too in big screen appeal?
Biddy is our President! And a wonderful President he is!