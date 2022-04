According to The New York Post the Mets and WCBS have hired Jake Eisenberg to be the third radio play-by-play voice for mostly West Coast away games. According to the paper, Eisenberg will fill in for Howie Rose, who will miss up to 30 games.

The 68-year old Rose had surgery last season to deal with a medical condition

Eisenberg is calling games now for the Omaha Storm Chasers, a Triple-A squad.