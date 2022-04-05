Illinois Broadcasters Help Ukraine Relief

Illinois Helps Ukraine is a fundraising initiative of the Illinois Broadcasters Association, and the Ukrainian Institutes of Modern Art. Radio and television broadcasters are running PSA’s encouraging people to support UNICEF’s humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

“Two million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine, as the war rages on. The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support.”

Through April 13, the campaign is encouraging people to donate to UNICEF USA at www.unicefusa.org/illinois. The campaign will culminate in a live fundraiser at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art on Wednesday, April 13. The fundraiser will feature Ukrainian civic and cultural leaders who will offer their perspective on the crisis in Ukraine and the country’s future.