Boosting Blood Supplies In Portland

92.3 KGON (KGON-FM), Portland is partnering with American Red Cross, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, and Backwoods Brewing to address the blood shortage. “Pints for Pints Blood Drive” is set for February 10, at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland OR.

“We’re proud to team up with the American Red Cross, Backwoods Brewing and McMenamins Crystal Ballroom to help our community in this time of need,” said Ryan Castle, Brand Manager.

The U.S. is currently facing the worst national blood shortage in over a decade. According to the Red Cross there has been an overall 10 percent decline in blood donations since the start of the pandemic.