Good Karma Brands ESPN 1000 (WMVP-AM) is giving Peggy Kusinski a co-host chair. Kusinski and Dionne Miller will host a weekend show.

Kusinski returns to the station after nearly 20 years. She is no stranger to Chicagoland sports, spending many years as a sports reporter and anchor at WMAQ Channel 5.

Kusinski will join Miller, a reporter for ABC7 in Chicago, for the Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.