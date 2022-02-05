Hardge Joins KTXX-The Horn in Austin

Sports stations, KTXX-The HORN, has hired Mike Hardge to co-host Afternoon Drive. Hardge is joining Rod Babers in the 3-7 p.m. slot. Hardge is a former professional baseball player, selected in the second round of the 1990 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos.

“Mike is such a great, authentic, cool guy. He is the genuine article. Those who have heard him will be excited; those that have not are in for a treat. I think this will be a great fit on many levels,” says KTXX Program Director/Host Chad Hastings. “Pairing someone with a talent like Rod Babers is not easy. You can’t just show up. You’ve got to keep up. Mike will do both. Hardge, welcome home.”

The Killeen, TX native played 13 seasons for the Expos. Making stops with the Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Yankees organizations before retiring and returning to Texas in 2000.