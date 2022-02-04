New ND KYW Newsradio

KYW Newsradio (103.9 FM/1060 AM) Philadelphia has hired Kevin McCorry as News Director. McCorry travels crosstown from WHYY to join the Audacy station.

“I’m thrilled to lead KYW’s news team as it starts a new chapter and grows its capacity for ambitious, original, multimedia journalism,” said McCorry. “As a Philly native, I know that KYW Newsradio holds a special place in the hearts and habits of many people in our region, and the talent in this newsroom is immense.”

“KYW Newsradio’s influence and legacy is unmatched in Philadelphia, and its community-focused journalism has only grown stronger over the years,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM. “We’re happy to welcome Kevin and so excited to see and hear his impact on the continuing evolution of our modern multimedia newsroom.”

McCorry signs on February 28.