Report: Radio Ad Spend To Increase 2%

According to the latest Dentsu Global Advertising Forecast, total ad spend in 2022 will reach $745 billion (up 9.2%) this year with China, Japan, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. expected to be the top five markets.

According to AdWeek, the report says TV advertising will increase 26.9%, radio will jump 2% and print will continue to decline.

Not surprisingly digital is again the big predicted winner and is expected to increase by 15%.

  1. If this doesn’t say that radio as an industry needs to raise it’s rates, then nothing does.
    Radio is letting TV and digital take some of it’s money.

