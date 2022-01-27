An Extra Christmas

104.3 WZYP in Huntsville, AL led a successful toy drive to help families devastated by tornadoes that hit Kentucky December 10, 2021. The station along with Toys for Tots collected more than 2,000 toys during the event January 11, 2022.

Morning Host, Mojo, Program Director/Afternoon Host, Steve Smith and Bobby Ray, Toys for Tots loaded the toys into a box truck and delivered them to children in two of the hardest hit towns, Dawson Springs, KY and Mayfield, KY.

“I shared the details on when we would arrive with both towns’ Tornado Recovery Facebook groups, and we had a crowd waiting for us at both locations,” said Smith. “It’s been over a month since the tornadoes hit and the national media attention has faded, but there are still great needs in these towns. The WZYP team was glad to do our part to make some kids smile. It was such a great feeling to roll into the towns in our station truck knowing we were about to provide some much-needed happiness!”