Spotify Picks Joe Rogan, Dumps Neil Young

Long-time rocker Neil Young doesn’t like what Joe Rogan is saying about COVID-19 on his popular Spotify-exclusive podcast so he gave the company an ultimatum; Joe or me. Spotify chose Rogan and will be deleting Young’s music from its service.

Podcasting is considered by many in the space as the final frontier of free speech. Young believes Rogan is spreading misinformation about COVID. Rogan’s long interviews do include people critical of both how the virus has been handled by the government and the vaccine.

Young had about 6.6 million listens per month on Spotify, according to media reports. Rogan is the number one podcaster in the world, millions of people listen to his 3-hour long episodes. Spotify paid Rogan $100 million to come over to the streamer exclusively as the company tries to compete with Apple for the ears of podcasters.

Spotify sent the following statement to The Washington Post: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”