Florida Host Pleads Guilty in Gaetz Case

Orlando area sports radio host Joe Ellicott is cooperating with the US Justice Department’s investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Ellicott plead guilty in a separate bribery scheme, according to CNN.

The News Network is reporting that Ellicott plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to distribution of a controlled substance, thousands of dollars worth of the drug Adderall.

Ellicott’s plea hearing is scheduled for February 9th.

Ellicott’s attorney tells CNN that Ellicott met with the feds to share what he knows about allegations against Gaetz, “including sexual contact with a minor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.” Gaetz has not been charged with a crime.

The L.A. Daily News reports that Ellicott was part of a bribery scheme between a contractor and an unnamed elected government official. Ellicott delivered $6,000 cash from the contractor to the government official in 2017, according to court filings.

The report goes on to say that as part of the scheme, the contractor continued to receive government business and was paid for inflated invoices, according to the filings.

Under a cover story concocted by the contractor, the cash given to Ellicott in the kickback scheme was for partial purchase of a business owned by Ellicott, according CNN.