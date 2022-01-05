KEXP Turns 50

“50 Years of Music” will be the first of many planned special programming features as KEXP in Seattle celebrates its Golden Anniversary. Every Wednesday during 2022 music from 1972 will be mixed in with regular programming.

In 1972, four students at the University of Washington in Seattle had an idea they needed a radio station where students could learn the art of broadcasting and listeners could discover music. KCMU was born with only 10 watts of reach. The DJs were in charge of programming their shows according to their idea of what should be on the air, not according to a playlist.

50 years later and a new set of calls, KEXP 90.3 FM with 4,700 watts continues the legacy that music is about connection. More on the station and specials planned for the celebration of five-decades can be found HERE.