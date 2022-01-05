In Person On Air Fest

‘On Air Fest’ a storytelling, creativity in sound gathering, will be an in-person event this year. Participants and attendees will be required to have proof that all vaccinations have been completed by February 10, 2022; at least two weeks before the festival.

On Air Fest is set for February 24-26 at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn. The event is presented by ‘work x work’ and is in its sixth year.

“On Air Fest has grown into a inspiring event for anyone interested in the culture of sound -thanks to the incredible mix of industry folks, fans, and creators who participate, as well as the high energy exchange of ideas generated,” said Scott Newman, founder and creative director of work x work. “Things that happen here win awards, spark conversations, and continue to reverberate throughout the year. We’re excited to see what emerges from this year’s festival.”

Each year, On Air Fest honors a creative icon whose work has advanced the culture of audio. This year’s award will be presented to Jad Abumrad, founder and co-host of the Peabody Award-winning program, ‘Radiolab’. The Audio Vanguard Award recognizes a creator whose contribution to the storytelling medium has inspired a creative legacy.

More information and registration specifics can be found HERE.