Take Back Your Time

Hello Sunshine is teaming up with iHeartMedia to launch “Time out: A Fair Play Podcast”. The podcast is hosted by the author of Fair Play Eve Rodsky and Dr. Aditi Nerurkar.

Each episode features a special guest and focuses on a range of subjects including setting important boundaries, beating burnout, and how to infuse more creativity, connectivity and fun into lives. The programs combining science-backed solutions, humor, personal insights and practical tips; and each episode features a special guest.

The first episode drops January 12 and every Wednesday after that.