DJ Koolout Powers Into Wichita

Johnny “DJ Koolout” Starks is headed for afternoon drive at Power 93.5 (KDGS-FM) January 10. Starks last stop on his radio resume was WSRB-FM just outside of Chicago in Lansing, IL.

“Johnny is a real pro,” said Greg Williams, Brand Manager. “His talent and abilities both on and off the air make him a perfect addition to our team. Johnny will elevate this daypart as we continue to maintain KDGS as the number one contemporary music choice in our market.”

“I’m tremendously excited to work with Greg and the whole team at Audacy,” said DJ Koolout. “I’m looking forward to creating something very special while loving and learning the city and community of Wichita, Kansas. When life puts too much on your plate, don’t stress, Koolout.”