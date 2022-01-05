The Zone Omaha Adds New Shows

KOZN 1620 The Zone is putting the morning team back together. Gary Sharp and Damon Benning hosted the show for seven years before Sharp moved to middays two years ago.

The reunion opens up the midday slot that the NRG Media station will fill with Connor Happer. Happer joins the station from Home Field Communications’ 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln.

“I’m extremely excited to have Gary and Damon back together hosting our top-rated sports-talk morning show,” said Mark Shecterle, GM. “And adding Connor to the weekday line-up is just icing on the cake.”