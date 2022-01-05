New OM For DBC Savannah

Matt Derrick has joined Dick Broadcasting Company as Operations Manager for its Savannah Cluster. He joins the five-station cluster from Summit Media in Omaha where he was OM.

“Matt comes to us with a plethora of experience in all sizes of markets and will bring an organized, thoughtful, creative approach to programming and promotions,” said Aaron Wilburn, MM. “Matt is passionate, meticulous, and strategic to lead and grow our stations in Savannah,” added Jason Goodman, VP Programming.

“VP of Programming Jason Goodman and Market manager Aaron Wilborn have built a special team of talent and 5 dynamic brands, for a very special market,” said Derrick. “I am beyond thrilled to join Dick Broadcasting to help lead the Savannah team and brands to new ratings and revenue successes!