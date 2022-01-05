KPLZ Names New Assistant PD

Lotus Seattle Adult Hits Station, KPLZ/STAR 101.5 has named Curt Kruse, Assistant Program Director. Kruse has been with KPLZ since 2002 where he hosted afternoons through 2018 and then moved to mornings in 2019 through 2021.

“Curt has been a vital part of KPLZ for many years,” said Mike Abrams, Regional Director of Programming. “We are so happy he will now handle the Assistant Program Director duties as we move KPLZ into the next chapter.”

“Thanks to Jim Kalmenson, Mike Abrams, Lisa Adams and Gary Greenberg for this awesome opportunity,” said Kruse. “I can’t emphasize enough how much I appreciate the chance to contribute to the future success of KPLZ.”