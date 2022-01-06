iHeart Lexington To Lift Up 8 Non-Profits

The cluster of 7 iHeartMedia stations in Lexington are giving away a plethora of free promotion to the 8 organizations to help them raise awareness for the services they provide to the local community.

Those eight non-profits are: : Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter of Lexington; Allegro Dance Project; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lexington; Central Music Academy; Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road; Goodwill Industries of Kentucky; Newton’s Attic; and Recovery Café Lexington.

The stations will support the mission of the organization with media campaigns on the air, on the stations’ websites and on social media.

Each community partner will be promoted during a three-month marketing campaign based on their specific needs, including seeking volunteers, raising awareness and promoting events. iHeartMedia Lexington’s Local Advisory Board (LAB), comprised of over 10 community leaders, educators, and entrepreneurs, selected the recipients through an extensive application process. Additionally, the LAB identified the following key needs to be most impactful in the Lexington community: Mental Health, Youth Development, and Addiction.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to partner with iHeartMedia Lexington in the coming year,” said Haleigh McGraw, Communications & Brand Director with Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road. “Through this partnership we look forward to the increase in visibility and awareness about Girl Scouting in Kentucky. We can’t wait to show the awesome work our Girl Scouts do through service and community action projects throughout our community.”

“iHeartMedia Lexington is committed to investing in the local community,” said Earl Jones, Metro President of iHeartMedia Kentucky. “It is important that we continue to use our reach to support organizations that are working to better our community and we’re excited to serve some of Lexington’s dedicated organizations.”