WBAL Snags Orioles Away From Audacy

Hearst Baltimore’s 98 Rock FM & WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM will serve as flagship stations of the Orioles Radio Network in 2022. The O’s were being carried by Audacy before the switch.

“The entire Hearst Baltimore Team feels like the Orioles have truly come home and are excited to have the O’s back and now on all our radio stations for the foreseeable future,” said Cary Pahigian, President/GM WBAL FM/AM and 98-Rock. “This iconic franchise is undoubtedly going to soon be a force in the AL East and for many years to come. We share the community’s enthusiasm with positive initiatives and plans underway within the entire Orioles organization.”

“The Orioles are thrilled to be working with Hearst Baltimore and their lineup of heritage radio stations to serve as the home of Orioles radio broadcasts,” said T.J. Brightman, Orioles SVP/CRO. “This new partnership will not only serve our fans listening throughout Birdland but create more value for our club and corporate partners who utilize our radio assets to support their own brands and drive revenues using the power of Orioles baseball.”

The six-year deal also includes unique cross-promotion on WBAL-TV.