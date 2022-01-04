LeGeyt Assumes Leadership of NAB

Curtis LeGeyt has taken over as President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. His Senior Leadership team has also started work, including a newly created Chief of Staff, and Deputy Chief of Staff positions.

“The broadcasting community is extremely grateful to Gordon for his many years of service as an influential advocate for our industry,” said David Santrella, NAB Joint Board of Directors Chairman, CEO of Salem Media Group. “We are excited to now have Curtis at the helm to guide the organization into its next chapter. He is a proven leader and skilled fighter on behalf of broadcasters, and we are thrilled to have him serve as our voice in Washington and around the world.”

NAB’s senior leadership team under LeGeyt will consist of:

Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events

April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, Industry Affairs

Shawn Donilon, executive vice president, Government Relations

Michelle Duke, chief diversity officer and president, NAB Leadership Foundation

Téa Gennaro, chief financial officer and executive vice president, Finance and Administration

Rick Kaplan, chief legal officer and executive vice president, Legal and Regulatory Affairs

Sue Keenom, senior vice president, State, International and Board Relations

Michelle Lehman, executive vice president, Public Affairs

Sam Matheny, chief technology officer and executive vice president, Technology

Michelle Lehman will assume the additional role of NAB’s chief of staff while retaining her current role. Lesley Peña is being promoted to deputy chief of staff; both are newly created positions within the organization.

“It is an honor to lead this great organization and advocate for the local television and radio broadcasters that inform, entertain and serve their communities every day,” said LeGeyt. “I am grateful to our Board of Directors for placing its trust in me and look forward to working alongside them, the entire NAB team and our members to ensure a vibrant future for broadcasting.”