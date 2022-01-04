SXM Honors Bowie

SiriusXM is marking what would have been David Bowie’s 75th Birthday with a limited-run channel. In January listeners can hear music spanning Bowie’s entire catalogue, including some recently found rarities.

The David Bowie Channel features live tracks from concert performances, along with rare tracks and remixes of Bowie’s greatest songs. Celebrity guest DJs including Beck, Billy Corgan, Linda Perry, Carlos Alomar, Rosanna Arquette, David Arquette, Patrick Stump and more, will host and spotlight their favorite Bowie tunes and share memories of the iconic artist.