The Alabama Broadcasters Association has canceled its in person Annual Conference set for later this month. President Sharon Tinsley cites Covid Omicron as the reason for the decision.

Tinsley took to Twitter to make the announcement. “With the Covid Omicron variant spreading like wildfire across our state and already having an impact on many of your stations, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest that we not gather in large number just yet.”

The conference was set for January 21-22.