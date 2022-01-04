Caroline Beasley on Why Radio Executive Should Attend CES

The Consumer Electronics Show begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. Radio Ink, along with several other radio companies, are sponsoring a reception for radio attendees at CES this Thursday.

Beasley Media Group is also a sponsor of the reception. We spoke to Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley about why she goes to CES every year and why she believes more radio exectuves need to attend.

Radio Ink: Why is it important for you to be at CES?

Caroline Beasley: It’s about staying five steps ahead of what is taking place in the world around us. CES provides the perfect platform to do just that. Our team has been attending the event for several years to learn about what exciting capabilities lie beyond the horizon and how we can embrace them as an organization.

Radio Ink: Why is it important for more radio executives to go to CES?

Caroline Beasley: In my opinion, it’s paramount for all radio executives to attend CES – whether it’s in person or virtual. At the end of the day, we need to ‘lean in’ and be aware of what is taking place from both an innovation and technology perspective to enhance and complement our core offerings both as companies and as an industry. I always fly home from Vegas intrigued, amazed and excited to see how other companies (both inside and outside of our industry) continue to evolve and adapt to the latest innovation taking place that will directly impact both today and tomorrow.

Radio Ink: What are you hoping to get out of your visit to the show?

Caroline Beasley: We’re constantly looking for new and innovative companies to connect with, invest in and partner together as we continue to evolve as a company. CES provides a great platform to be able do this in an effort to stay ahead of the innovation and technology curve.

Radio Ink: Do you have specific companies do you plan on visiting when there?

Caroline Beasley: I am especially focused in speaking with individuals whose companies complement both our company’s core business and long-term vision for strategic growth. From the main floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center to Eureka Park, it’s always incredible to see what the future holds. Many of the products and technology you see at CES today will be on store shelves and available to consumers tomorrow.