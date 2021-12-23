Chubb Rock On G98.7

Chubb Rock’s programs “Diggin’ In Tha Crates” and “Authentic Caribbean” have been added to the CKFG-FM Toronto line-up. The programs are syndicated by United Stations Media Networks and distributed in Canada by Orbyt Media.

“I am over the moon excited to be adding a hip-hop living legend to the new G98.7 lineup. Chubb Rock brings his Caribbean roots and love of old school hip-hop to Toronto with two weekend shows,” said Gary Gunter, GM.

“There’s a big Caribbean community in Toronto, and my uncle even lived there for over 40 years! I’m excited about the partnership with G98.7. It’s a dream come true,” said Chubb Rock.