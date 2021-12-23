New SVP Digital At Cumulus

Jared Merves is joining Cumulus Media as Senior Vice President, Digital. Merves was most recently Chief Revenue Officer of Distributed Media Lab.

“Jared has been at the forefront of digital media throughout his career and has helped many companies propel their businesses forward through innovation,” said Mary Berner, President/CEO. “Digital has been a critical and successful pillar of our business strategy, and Jared brings the experience, creativity and technical expertise to build on that foundation and catapult us to the next level.”

“Cumulus Media is a leading player in the growing market for all forms of audio,” said Merves. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented team as we drive accelerated digital revenue and pursue opportunities across the multi-dimensional space.”