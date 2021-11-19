WCCO Fighting Twin Cities Hunger

830 WCCO’s (WCCO-AM) 19th annual “Union Gospel Mission Hunger Radiothon” in Minneapolis raised more than $365,000. The amount raised will provide over 186,000 meals and care to those in need.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s hard work on this event,” said Brad Lane, Brand Manager. “This is yet another great example of how live and local radio can truly help change lives. We’re so grateful that WCCO can partner with UGM and impact the community in such an amazing and rewarding day.”

Since 2003 the radiothon has raised more than $3.6 million.