Bonneville Promotes Ryan Hatch

Ryan Hatch has been named Senior Vice President/Market Manager in Phoenix. Hatch has been VP Programming since 2011.

“I’m humbled, honored and thrilled for the opportunity to lead the most talented team in local media in a city that my family loves and calls home,” said Hatch. “I look forward to continuing to serve our dynamic and growing community, our advertisers, team broadcast partners and the audiences of KTAR News, Arizona Sports and ESPN Phoenix.”

Hatch takes over for Scott Sutherland who was recently promoted to EVP, Regional Media Operations.