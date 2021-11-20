iHeart Comes Through Big For Our Warriors

iHeartMedia San Diego’s annual “Give-A-Thon” broadcast on KGB-AM has helped raise $1,455,471 for the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station to reunite injured service members with their families during the holiday season.

In addition to AM 760’s 12-hour broadcast, the station’s syndicated morning show Armstrong and Getty are a driving force behind the fundraising effort, promoting the Give-A-Thon for an entire week. The Give-A-Thon is also promoted by AM 760’s fellow iHeartRadio station, NewsRadio 600 KOGO.

The origins of the Give-A-Thon go back to 2004 when the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station’s Sandy Lehmkuhler contacted AM 760 asking their listeners to donate shaving razors for holiday gift bags being given to warriors in recovery at Balboa Naval Hospital. From there, it has grown into an annual fundraising effort that reunites families during the holidays, and helps warriors face the challenges of recovery, rehabilitation and transition from military service to civilian life all year long.

“We are forever grateful to our wonderful media partners and donors for giving back to our nation’s service members during this special time of year,” said Sandy Lehmkuhler, CEO and Founder, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. “The 2021 Give-A-Thon brought in over $1,455,471 and it would not have been possible without the generosity of AM 760, Armstrong & Getty, and News Radio KOGO 600. By shining a spotlight on our warriors, and their brave struggles with the visible and invisible wounds of war, they rallied the support of thousands of people to fly our heroes home for the holidays. It’s a gift our troops will remember forever.”

“We are honored at 760 AM, News Radio 600 KOGO and our entire iHeart Media San Diego team to have participated in the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station Give-A-Thon which supports our deserving military men and women,” said Melissa Forrest, President & Market Manager, iHeart San Diego. “It is amazing to see this level of generosity. This is a true testament to our San Diego listeners and the power and reach of Armstrong & Getty. Thank you to everyone who made this year’s Give-A-Thon a huge success!”