Ryan Lieberman has been named Senior Vice President of Sales for the Riverside/San Bernardino region. For the last three years, he has served as Market President for Townsquare Media in Tri-Cities, Washington.

“We look forward to having Ryan on board,” said Melissa Forrest, President of iHeartMedia San Diego, Riverside/San Bernardino.

Lieberman’s resume includes almost two decades with CBS Radio in both Chicago and Los Angeles.