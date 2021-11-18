New Sales Mgr NRG Wisconsin

Phil Jimenez is the new Sales Manager for the four-station Wausau/Stevens point cluster. He joins NRG from Media Audit West Coast.

“I am thrilled to be joining the strong and successful team at NRG Media – Wausau/Stevens Point,” said Jimenez, “I look forward to assisting in the continued success of our stations to deliver great local radio, measurable results for our business partners and to positively impact our community.”

“We are thrilled to have Phil on board as our Sales Manager,” said Aleese Fielder. ” His experience, professionalism, and high degree of integrity make him the perfect addition to our team!”