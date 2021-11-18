Chachi Hosts More Radio Leaders

“Chachi Loves Everybody” has two new podcasts featuring radio leaders and brand builders. The Podcast features candid conversations with Caroline Beasley, CEO Beasley Media Group and Coach Elroy Smith, Programmer and Talent Coach.

In Caroline Beasley’s episode, Chachi hears how Beasley worked her way to the top at Beasley Media Group and learns how she is bringing the company into the digital future.

In Elroy Smith’s episode, Chachi learns what drives Smith in his mission to help coach up-and-coming talent into winning audio brands, and how he went from growing up in Bermuda to programming.