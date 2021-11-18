Horn Gets a New Deal With Salem

Salem Media Group has signed Jennifer Horn, co-host of the Morning Answer Show in Los Angeles, through 2024. Horn hosts the show with Grant Stitchfield on KRLA-AM and KTIE-AM.

KRLA/KTIE Director of Programming, Chuck Tyler commented, “Jen and Grant have instant chemistry. They are the most talented team I have ever had the privilege of working with. They have the rare ability to cover and comment on serious issues, while having some fun at the same time.”

According to Salem Vice President of Spoken Word Phil Boyce, “Waking up Los Angeles is one of the most important jobs in radio, and Jen and Grant have figured out the formula. They always have a smile, but can deliver the day’s top news with a dose of reality. Salem is very proud to showcase these hosts.”