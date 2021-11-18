Vipology, IBA Sign Long-Term Deal

The IBA has signed Vipology to a multiyear contract extension as its exclusive digital consultant and partner. Vipology offers IBA members websites with original daily content, ad serving software, and Alexa skills at a reduced members-only rate.

In its 1st year, Vipology created the IBA member website, scheduled and moderated over 60 webinars, and built the technology and managed it’s IBA National Contesting which has generated over $1 million dollars in non-traditional revenue for IBA members.

“We are thrilled to continue to work with the IBA, dedicated to the digital success of the IBA and its members, offering the latest digital solutions at the industry’s lowest prices. We’re proud to be standing side by side with Ron and IBA members,” said Chris Peaslee Vipology CEO

IBA CEO Ron Stone said, “There would be no IBA without Vipology’s vision, technology and execution. I’m thrilled to continue to have Vipology on board to advise and provide the best digital products and services.”