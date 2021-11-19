Former Texas Host Indicted

We reported earlier this year that 48-year old Justin Frazell, who worked at Country station KFWR-FM in Fort Worth for 20 years, was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a teenager at his home during a New Years Eve party. This week a Grand Jury indicted Frazell.

Frazell was fired from the station shortly after his arrest. The station is owned by the LKCM Radio Group. He had also worked at KLIF-AM in Dallas.

The incident allegedly took place at Frazell’s Mansfield home on New Years Eve. A teenage girl at the party told police that Frazell sexually assaulted her in a bedroom just after he had given her an alcoholic drink

The party included adults and teens who were allowed to drink. According to the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, the teens were in a bedroom when one of them was left alone. Her parents left the party, but she was allowed to stay overnight. The report goes on to say that Frazell entered the room, gave her a drink and said, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you.” She fell asleep, but the girl told police Frazell pulled off the blankets and committed sex acts on her without her consent, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Frazell is married with two children.