Texas Morning Host Arrested For Sexual Assault

47- year old Justin Frazell was arrested last week, charged with sexually assaulting a teenager at his home during a New Years Eve party. Frazell, who worked at Country station KFWR-FM in Fort Worth since 2000, was fired Monday. He also worked at KLIF-AM in Dallas.

According to a statement released to The Fort Worth-Star Telegram by the radio station

“Based on additional information that has come to our attention, 95.9 The Ranch has terminated its relationship with Justin Frazell, effective immediately.

The incident allegedly took place at Frazell’s Mansfield home on New Years Eve. The newspaper reports that a teenage girl at the party told police that Frazell sexually assaulted her in a bedroom just after he had given her an alcoholic drink

The party included adults and teens who were allowed to drink. According to the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, the teens were in a bedroom when one of them was left alone. Her parents left the party, but she was allowed to stay overnight. The report goes on to say that Frazell entered the room, gave her a drink and said, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you.” She fell asleep, but the girl told police Frazell pulled off the blankets and committed sex acts on her without her consent, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Frazell is married with two children.

KFWR-FM is owned by LKCM Radio Group.

The story was updated to reflect that Frazell did not work at KLIF-FM in Dallas. It was KLIF-AM.